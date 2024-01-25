Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Chicago 21-24, Los Angeles 22-23

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, Chicago lost 115-113 to Phoenix on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The Bulls have struggled against the Suns recently, as their match on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulls' loss came about despite a quality game from Coby White, who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. Nikola Vucevic was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers came up short against the Clippers on Tuesday and fell 127-116.

The Lakers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten assists. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last six games he's played.

Chicago's loss dropped their record down to 21-24. As for the Lakers, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 22-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.