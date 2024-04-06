3rd Quarter Report

The Lakers and the Cavaliers have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. The Lakers have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Cavaliers 90-78.

The Lakers entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Cavaliers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Cleveland 46-31, Los Angeles 44-33

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $147.25

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Cavaliers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Wizards 125-120.

Anthony Davis was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 18 rebounds. Davis had some trouble finding his footing against the Raptors on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers suffered a painful 122-101 loss at the hands of the Suns on Wednesday. Cleveland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-47.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Evan Mobley, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds.

Los Angeles has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 44-33 record this season. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 46-31.

Looking ahead, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 121-115 victory. Will the Lakers repeat their success, or do the Cavaliers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.