Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Orlando

Current Records: Charlotte 3-11; Orlando 4-9

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Orlando will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Magic didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns at home this past Friday as they won 114-97. Orlando's center Wendell Carter Jr. filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 20 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played this past Saturday, losing 132-115. Despite the defeat, Charlotte got a solid performance out of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 22 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Magic are now 4-9 while the Hornets sit at 3-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Orlando's 3.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.