Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Orlando
Current Records: Charlotte 3-11; Orlando 4-9
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Orlando will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Magic didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns at home this past Friday as they won 114-97. Orlando's center Wendell Carter Jr. filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 20 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played this past Saturday, losing 132-115. Despite the defeat, Charlotte got a solid performance out of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 22 points and six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Magic are now 4-9 while the Hornets sit at 3-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Orlando's 3.70% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.
- Oct 28, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Charlotte 93
- Apr 07, 2022 - Charlotte 128 vs. Orlando 101
- Jan 14, 2022 - Orlando 116 vs. Charlotte 109
- Nov 24, 2021 - Charlotte 106 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 27, 2021 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 111
- May 07, 2021 - Charlotte 122 vs. Orlando 112
- Jan 25, 2021 - Orlando 117 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 24, 2021 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 104
- Feb 03, 2020 - Orlando 112 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 20, 2020 - Orlando 106 vs. Charlotte 83
- Apr 10, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 14, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 31, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Orlando 100
- Oct 19, 2018 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 06, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. Orlando 100
- Feb 14, 2018 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 94
- Oct 29, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 22, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 10, 2017 - Charlotte 121 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 13, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 16, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 22, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 16, 2015 - Orlando 113 vs. Charlotte 98