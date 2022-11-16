Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Orlando

Current Records: Minnesota 6-8; Orlando 4-10

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Amway Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Orlando came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, falling 112-105. Shooting guard Jalen Suggs had a rough night: he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 1-for-10, 2-point finish.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota managed a 129-124 win over Cleveland. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists. Russell's performance made up for a slower game against the Memphis Grizzlies last week. Russell's points were the most he has had all year.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Orlando, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

Orlando is now 4-10 while Minnesota sits at 6-8. Minnesota is 1-4 after wins this season, and Orlando is 2-5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won seven out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.