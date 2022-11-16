Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Orlando
Current Records: Minnesota 6-8; Orlando 4-10
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Amway Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Orlando came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, falling 112-105. Shooting guard Jalen Suggs had a rough night: he fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 1-for-10, 2-point finish.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota managed a 129-124 win over Cleveland. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists. Russell's performance made up for a slower game against the Memphis Grizzlies last week. Russell's points were the most he has had all year.
The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Orlando, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.
Orlando is now 4-10 while Minnesota sits at 6-8. Minnesota is 1-4 after wins this season, and Orlando is 2-5-1 after losses.
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Orlando have won seven out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
