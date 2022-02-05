Through 3 Quarters

Down ten at the end of last quarter, the Dallas Mavericks have now snagged the lead. Sitting on a score of 85-78, they have looked like the better squad out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Dallas has been led by point guard Luka Doncic, who so far has posted a triple-double on 26 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. This is the fifth consecutive matchup in which Doncic has had at least ten assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Marquese Chriss' foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Center Joel Embiid has led the way so far for the Philadelphia 76ers, as he has dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards along with four assists. This makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Philadelphia has lost 74% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-20; Dallas 29-23

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Philadelphia will be hoping to build upon the 113-95 win they picked up against Dallas when they previously played in April of last year.

It was close but no cigar for the 76ers as they fell 106-103 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Sixers were far and away the favorite. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-114. The game was a 51-51 toss-up at halftime, but Dallas was outplayed the rest of the way. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 40 points and ten dimes along with six rebounds. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.25

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Philadelphia both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Apr 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Dallas 95

Feb 25, 2021 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Dallas 97

Jan 11, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. Philadelphia 91

Dec 20, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. Philadelphia 98

Apr 01, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Philadelphia 102

Jan 05, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Dallas 100

Apr 08, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Dallas 97

Oct 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Dallas 110

Mar 17, 2017 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Dallas 74

Feb 01, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Philadelphia 95

Feb 21, 2016 - Dallas 129 vs. Philadelphia 103

Nov 16, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Philadelphia 86

Injury Report for Dallas

Sterling Brown: Out (Foot)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Knee)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Philadelphia