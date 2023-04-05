Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Dallas
Current Records: Sacramento 48-31; Dallas 37-42
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.1 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET April 5 at American Airlines Center. The Kings know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.
A well-balanced attack led Sacramento over the New Orleans Pelicans every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Sacramento strolled past New Orleans with points to spare, taking the contest 121-103. Sacramento's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Domantas Sabonis led the charge as he posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-130. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 41 points along with five boards.
The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 26-13 ATS in away games but only 44-35 all in all.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 48-31 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 37-42. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Wednesday.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.
