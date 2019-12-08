Watch Mavericks vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Dallas 16-6; Sacramento 8-13

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Sacramento is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Mavericks. They steamrolled past the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84. Among those leading the charge for Dallas was SG Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-104. The losing side was boosted by PF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points in addition to five dimes.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 16-6 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 8-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas enters the game with 118.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kings are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.9 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - West

Fox Sports - West Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Sacramento have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.