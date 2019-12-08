Watch Mavericks vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Dallas 16-6; Sacramento 8-13
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Sacramento is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Mavericks. They steamrolled past the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84. Among those leading the charge for Dallas was SG Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Sacramento fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-104. The losing side was boosted by PF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 14 boards and 13 points in addition to five dimes.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 16-6 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 8-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas enters the game with 118.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kings are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.9 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - West
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98
