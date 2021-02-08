Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Dallas

Current Records: Minnesota 6-17; Dallas 10-14

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be feeling good after a win, while Minnesota will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Mavericks sidestepped the Golden State Warriors for a 134-132 victory. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 11 assists in addition to seven boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 120-118 to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday. Minnesota were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 83-62 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Naz Reid, who had 29 points along with six rebounds, was the best among equals.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their ten home games.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 6-17 while Dallas' win pulled them up to 10-14. Allowing an average of 115.04 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.