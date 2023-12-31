Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Sacramento 18-12, Memphis 10-21

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Kings are 2-8 against the Grizzlies since February of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Kings, who come in off a win.

The Kings and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 252.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Sacramento came out on top against Atlanta by a score of 117-110 on Friday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Kings were down 23 points with 3:46 left in the first quarter.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant guards against one another in De'Aaron Fox and Trae Young. Fox had a solid game and scored 31 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Young did his best for the losing side, scoring 24 points along with nine assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against Los Angeles on Friday and fell 117-106. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Grizzlies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 18-12. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 10-21.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Kings haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 107.2 points per game. The only thing between the Kings and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.