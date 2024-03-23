Halftime Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 46-42, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Pelicans came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Miami Heat

Current Records: New Orleans 42-27, Miami 38-31

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.00

What to Know

The Pelicans are 1-9 against the Heat since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 22nd at Kaseya Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pelicans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Pelicans unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 121-106 bruising from Orlando. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost four in a row.

The Pelicans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Heat and the Cavaliers played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 207-point over/under. Miami sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-104 victory over the Cavaliers. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Heat have posted since December 16, 2023.

Among those leading the charge was Jimmy Butler, who scored 30 points along with five assists and four steals. He didn't help the Heat's cause all that much against the Pistons on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

New Orleans' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 42-27. As for Miami, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 38-31 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans came up short against the Heat when the teams last played back in February, falling 106-95. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.