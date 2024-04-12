Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Atlanta 36-44, Minnesota 55-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Timberwolves came up short against the Nuggets and fell 116-107.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They lost 115-114 to the Hornets on a last-minute layup From Miles Bridges. The loss came about despite Atlanta having been up 18 in the third quarter.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only posted 25.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 55-25. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 36-44.

Things could have been worse for the Timberwolves, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 127-113 loss to the Hawks when the teams last played back in October of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray, who scored 41 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Now that the Timberwolves know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 13.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.