Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Chicago 35-39, Minnesota 51-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North





What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Timberwolves will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Timberwolves entered their tilt with the Nuggets with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They came out on top against the Nuggets by a score of 111-98 on Friday. Minnesota pushed the score to 87-64 by the end of the third, a deficit Denver cut but never quite recovered from.

The Timberwolves' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mike Conley led the charge by scoring 23 points along with eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls last Friday, but the final result did not. The game between them and the Nets wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 125-108 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Chicago in their matchups with Brooklyn: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Bulls got a solid performance out of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds. The contest was DeRozan's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Minnesota has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 51-22 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 35-39.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Bulls when the teams last played back in February, falling 129-123. Will the Timberwolves have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.