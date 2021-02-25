Who's Playing
Orlando @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Orlando 13-19; Brooklyn 21-12
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.03 points per matchup before their game Thursday. They will play host again and welcome the Orlando Magic to Barclays Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Nets were able to grind out a solid win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, winning 127-118. Shooting guard Bruce Brown (29 points) and shooting guard James Harden (29 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, the contest between Orlando and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 105-93 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for the Magic was center Nikola Vucevic (20 points).
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Orlando's loss took them down to 13-19 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 21-12. In Brooklyn's victory, Bruce Brown had 29 points and James Harden shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 14 assists, and 11 boards. We'll see if Orlando have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Orlando 115
- Aug 11, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Jul 31, 2020 - Orlando 128 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Feb 24, 2020 - Orlando 115 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 06, 2020 - Orlando 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 02, 2019 - Orlando 102 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jan 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 28, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 01, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 24, 2017 - Orlando 125 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Oct 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Orlando 121
- Apr 06, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 01, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 16, 2016 - Orlando 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 29, 2016 - Orlando 139 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Orlando 83 vs. Brooklyn 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Dec 14, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Brooklyn 82