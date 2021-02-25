Who's Playing

Orlando @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Orlando 13-19; Brooklyn 21-12

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.03 points per matchup before their game Thursday. They will play host again and welcome the Orlando Magic to Barclays Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Nets were able to grind out a solid win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, winning 127-118. Shooting guard Bruce Brown (29 points) and shooting guard James Harden (29 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the contest between Orlando and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 105-93 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for the Magic was center Nikola Vucevic (20 points).

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Orlando's loss took them down to 13-19 while Brooklyn's win pulled them up to 21-12. In Brooklyn's victory, Bruce Brown had 29 points and James Harden shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 14 assists, and 11 boards. We'll see if Orlando have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.