Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 26-25; Denver 35-16

What to Know

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Ball Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dubs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-114. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, winning 122-113. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 26 points, 18 boards, and 15 dimes.

The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Denver.