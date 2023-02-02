Who's Playing
Golden State @ Denver
Current Records: Golden State 26-25; Denver 35-16
What to Know
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Ball Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dubs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-114. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, winning 122-113. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 26 points, 18 boards, and 15 dimes.
The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Denver.
- Oct 21, 2022 - Denver 128 vs. Golden State 123
- Apr 27, 2022 - Golden State 102 vs. Denver 98
- Apr 24, 2022 - Denver 126 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104