Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-14, Oklahoma City 18-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $88.88

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be home for the holidays to greet the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paycom Center. The Lakers are crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Thunder proved on Thursday. Everything went their way against Los Angeles as Oklahoma City made off with a 134-115 win. That's two games straight that the Thunder have won by exactly 19 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and four steals. Chet Holmgren was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles couldn't handle Minnesota on Thursday and fell 118-111.

The Lakers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Anthony Davis, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Davis is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 18-8 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 131.0 points per game. As for Los Angeles, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on Los Angeles against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-17 ATS record can't hold a candle to Oklahoma City's 18-7-1.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.