Halftime Report

The Thunder have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 70-59.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 51-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with a 43-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Phoenix 43-30, Oklahoma City 50-22

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: KSBI: Family TV for Oklahoma

KSBI: Family TV for Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are on the road again on Friday to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Suns will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Suns proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 104-97 win over the Nuggets.

Kevin Durant was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Thunder and the Rockets on Wednesday hardly resembled the 112-95 effort from their previous meeting. The Thunder fell to the Rockets 132-126. Oklahoma City didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Thunder's loss came about despite a quality game from Josh Giddey, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds. Giddey is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 43-30 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 50-22.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've made 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns came up short against the Thunder when the teams last played on March 3rd, falling 118-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. Now that the Suns know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 2-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.