Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Portland 19-55, Orlando 43-31

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.20

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Grizzlies played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 207.5-point over/under. Everything went the Magic's way against the Grizzlies as the Magic made off with a 118-88 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-34.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their ninth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Trail Blazers lost to the Heat, and the Trail Blazers lost bad. The score wound up at 142-82. Portland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 74-40.

Orlando's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 43-31. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-55.

The Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, but they still walked away with a 102-97 victory. Will the Magic repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 16-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 14.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.