Who's Playing

Chicago @ Indiana

Current Records: Chicago 26-31; Indiana 25-34

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.2 points per matchup. Indiana and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 123-117 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 100-91. Power forward Patrick Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; Williams finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Pacers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.43

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Chicago.