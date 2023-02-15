Who's Playing
Chicago @ Indiana
Current Records: Chicago 26-31; Indiana 25-34
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.2 points per matchup. Indiana and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 123-117 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 100-91. Power forward Patrick Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; Williams finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Pacers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.43
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Chicago.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 110
- Oct 26, 2022 - Chicago 124 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 04, 2022 - Chicago 122 vs. Indiana 115
- Dec 31, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Indiana 106
- Dec 26, 2021 - Chicago 113 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 22, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Chicago 77
- Apr 06, 2021 - Chicago 113 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 26, 2020 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 06, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95