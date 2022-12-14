Who's Playing

Golden State @ Indiana

Current Records: Golden State 14-14; Indiana 14-14

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Warriors ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Tuesday, losing 128-111. Point guard Stephen Curry (20 points), power forward Jonathan Kuminga (19 points), and shooting guard Jordan Poole (18 points) were the top scorers for Golden State.

Meanwhile, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 87-82 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of center Myles Turner, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 14-14. Golden State and the Pacers are both 8-5 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.46

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana.