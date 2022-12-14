Who's Playing
Golden State @ Indiana
Current Records: Golden State 14-14; Indiana 14-14
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.5 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Warriors ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Tuesday, losing 128-111. Point guard Stephen Curry (20 points), power forward Jonathan Kuminga (19 points), and shooting guard Jordan Poole (18 points) were the top scorers for Golden State.
Meanwhile, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 87-82 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of center Myles Turner, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 14-14. Golden State and the Pacers are both 8-5 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.46
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana.
- Dec 05, 2022 - Indiana 112 vs. Golden State 104
- Jan 20, 2022 - Indiana 121 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 13, 2021 - Golden State 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Feb 24, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Indiana 107
- Jan 12, 2021 - Indiana 104 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 24, 2020 - Indiana 129 vs. Golden State 118
- Mar 21, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 28, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 05, 2018 - Indiana 126 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 27, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Golden State 81
- Dec 05, 2016 - Golden State 142 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 21, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Indiana 83
- Jan 22, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Indiana 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Golden State 131 vs. Indiana 123