Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Miami 42-37; Philadelphia 52-27

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The 76ers and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing at home against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pair come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia had just enough and edged Boston out 103-101.

Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew for the 76ers since he dropped a double-double on 52 points and 13 rebounds. Note that Embiid scored over half (a whopping 50.5%) of the 76ers' points.

Meanwhile, Miami earned a 118-105 win over Detroit on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Heat have struggled against the spread on the road.

Odds

Philadelphia are a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 220 points.

