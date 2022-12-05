Who's Playing
Boston @ Toronto
Current Records: Boston 19-5; Toronto 12-11
What to Know
The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Scotiabank Arena. Boston is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 103-92 win on the road. The squad ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and ten boards along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, taking their contest 121-108. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Pascal Siakam, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds, and small forward OG Anunoby, who had 32 points.
The Celtics are now 19-5 while the Raptors sit at 12-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Boston comes into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.3. But Toronto ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.17 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.99
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Toronto.
- Mar 28, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 112
- Nov 28, 2021 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 10, 2021 - Boston 104 vs. Toronto 88
- Oct 22, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 83
- Mar 04, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Feb 11, 2021 - Boston 120 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston 126 vs. Toronto 114
- Sep 11, 2020 - Boston 92 vs. Toronto 87
- Sep 09, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Boston 122
- Sep 07, 2020 - Boston 111 vs. Toronto 89
- Sep 05, 2020 - Toronto 100 vs. Boston 93
- Sep 03, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Boston 103
- Sep 01, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Aug 30, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Toronto 94
- Aug 07, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 25, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Toronto 102
- Oct 25, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Boston 95
- Jan 16, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Toronto 108
- Nov 16, 2018 - Boston 123 vs. Toronto 116
- Oct 19, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 04, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Boston 78
- Mar 31, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 06, 2018 - Toronto 111 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 12, 2017 - Boston 95 vs. Toronto 94
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 01, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 09, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - Boston 91 vs. Toronto 79
- Mar 18, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 20, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 30, 2015 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 103