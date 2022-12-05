Who's Playing

The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Scotiabank Arena. Boston is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 103-92 win on the road. The squad ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and ten boards along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, taking their contest 121-108. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Pascal Siakam, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds, and small forward OG Anunoby, who had 32 points.

The Celtics are now 19-5 while the Raptors sit at 12-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Boston comes into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.3. But Toronto ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.17 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Toronto.