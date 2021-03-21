Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-24; Houston 11-29

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Houston and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Rockets falling 113-100. Point guard John Wall (21 points) and shooting guard Victor Oladipo (19 points) were the top scorers for Houston.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-93 punch to the gut against the Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-41. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Pokusevski finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Rockets at 11-29 and OKC at 17-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. OKC has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Houston

D.J. Augustin: Out (Illness)

Kevin Porter: Game-Time Decision (Quadriceps)

Dante Exum: Out (Calf)

Eric Gordon: Out (Groin)

David Nwaba: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City