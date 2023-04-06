Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Portland 33-46; San Antonio 20-59

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio

KMYS CW 35 San Antonio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Trail Blazers and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Portland Trail Blazers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

On Tuesday, Portland couldn't handle Memphis and fell 119-109.

Despite the loss, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Skylar Mays, who earned 24 points along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds, and Shaedon Sharpe, who earned 20 points along with 6 assists and 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 142 points the game before, the Spurs faltered in their match on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 115-94 to Phoenix. The Spurs haven't found any success against the Suns since May 15, 2021, and that defeat made it nine straight.

The Trail Blazers will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations since the squad is 20-28 ATS when expected to lose.

Odds

San Antonio are a 4-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.