The Utah Jazz can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against the San Antonio Spurs. Utah's offense has come from several players so far.

The Jazz and San Antonio came into this matchup with previous-game wins. We'll see if Utah can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out San Antonio's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Utah @ San Antonio

Current Records: Utah 23-9; San Antonio 14-18

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Utah ultimately received the gift of a 120-116 win from a begrudging Dallas squad this past Saturday. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 33 points, and point guard Mike Conley, who had 22 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown San Antonio laid on the Detroit Pistons. With the Spurs ahead 78-54 at the half, the game was all but over already. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Utah is now 23-9 while San Antonio sits at 14-18. The Jazz are 16-6 after wins this season, the Spurs 5-8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.30

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Utah.

Dec 17, 2021 - San Antonio 128 vs. Utah 126

May 05, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. San Antonio 94

May 03, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. San Antonio 99

Jan 03, 2021 - Utah 130 vs. San Antonio 109

Aug 13, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. San Antonio 112

Aug 07, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Utah 111

Feb 21, 2020 - San Antonio 113 vs. Utah 104

Jan 29, 2020 - San Antonio 127 vs. Utah 120

Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105

Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97

Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105

Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120

Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99

Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111

Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89

Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97

Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103

Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86

Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91

Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86

Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78

Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98

Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81

Injury Report for San Antonio

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Dejounte Murray: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Utah