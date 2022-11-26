Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-11; San Antonio 6-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest on Friday. Los Angeles took down San Antonio 105-94. It took seven tries, but Los Angeles can finally say that they have a victory on the road. It was another big night for their center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Los Angeles' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Los Angeles is now 6-11 while the Spurs sit at 6-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.2 on average. But San Antonio is even better: they enter the game with only 19 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives San Antonio a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.