Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Antonio
Current Records: Los Angeles 6-11; San Antonio 6-14
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.
San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest on Friday. Los Angeles took down San Antonio 105-94. It took seven tries, but Los Angeles can finally say that they have a victory on the road. It was another big night for their center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Los Angeles' opponents whenever they hit the road.
Los Angeles is now 6-11 while the Spurs sit at 6-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.2 on average. But San Antonio is even better: they enter the game with only 19 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives San Antonio a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 27 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Nov 20, 2022 - Los Angeles 123 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 07, 2022 - San Antonio 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Dec 23, 2021 - San Antonio 138 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 106
- Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Feb 04, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Dec 11, 2015 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0