Phoenix @ San Antonio

Current Records: Phoenix 25-25; San Antonio 14-35

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since April 17 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. San Antonio will be playing at home against Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.1 points per contest.

San Antonio was pulverized by the Los Angeles Clippers 138-100 on Thursday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 78-57. Point guard Tre Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Phoenix had to settle for a 99-95 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Suns' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes along with six rebounds, and small forward Cameron Johnson, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight boards. That's the third consecutive game in which Paul has had at least ten assists.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.16

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.