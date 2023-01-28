Who's Playing
Phoenix @ San Antonio
Current Records: Phoenix 25-25; San Antonio 14-35
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since April 17 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. San Antonio will be playing at home against Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.1 points per contest.
San Antonio was pulverized by the Los Angeles Clippers 138-100 on Thursday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 78-57. Point guard Tre Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Phoenix had to settle for a 99-95 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Suns' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes along with six rebounds, and small forward Cameron Johnson, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight boards. That's the third consecutive game in which Paul has had at least ten assists.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.16
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Phoenix 133 vs. San Antonio 95
- Jan 30, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. San Antonio 110
- Jan 17, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 06, 2021 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 22, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. San Antonio 111
- May 16, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. San Antonio 121
- May 15, 2021 - Phoenix 140 vs. San Antonio 103
- Apr 17, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84