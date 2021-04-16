Who's Playing

Portland @ San Antonio

Current Records: Portland 31-23; San Antonio 26-27

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Trail Blazers were just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 116-115 to the Boston Celtics. The loss was just more heartbreak for Portland, who fell 128-124 when the teams previously met last August. Point guard Damian Lillard (28 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 117-112 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, San Antonio had strong showings from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 dimes, and point guard Derrick White, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Trail Blazers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Portland suffered a grim 125-104 defeat to the Spurs in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Portland avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Portland.