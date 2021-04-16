Who's Playing
Portland @ San Antonio
Current Records: Portland 31-23; San Antonio 26-27
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Trail Blazers were just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 116-115 to the Boston Celtics. The loss was just more heartbreak for Portland, who fell 128-124 when the teams previously met last August. Point guard Damian Lillard (28 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 117-112 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, San Antonio had strong showings from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 dimes, and point guard Derrick White, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Trail Blazers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Portland suffered a grim 125-104 defeat to the Spurs in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Portland avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Portland.
- Jan 18, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Portland 104
- Feb 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. San Antonio 117
- Nov 16, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103
- Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91
- Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80
- Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101