Who's Playing
Golden State @ San Antonio
Current Records: Golden State 12-11; San Antonio 13-10
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Dubs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 134-132 to the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Stephen Curry did his best for Golden State, finishing with 57 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and five assists.
Meanwhile, San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. It was another big night for the Spurs' small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds.
The Dubs are now 12-11 while San Antonio sits at 13-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, San Antonio comes into the game boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.1. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Dubs in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 26 games against San Antonio.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Golden State 113
- Nov 01, 2019 - San Antonio 127 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90