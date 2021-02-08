Who's Playing

Golden State @ San Antonio

Current Records: Golden State 12-11; San Antonio 13-10

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Dubs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 134-132 to the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Stephen Curry did his best for Golden State, finishing with 57 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and five assists.

Meanwhile, San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. It was another big night for the Spurs' small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Dubs are now 12-11 while San Antonio sits at 13-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, San Antonio comes into the game boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.1. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Dubs in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 26 games against San Antonio.