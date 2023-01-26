Who's Playing

Dallas @ Phoenix

Current Records: Dallas 25-24; Phoenix 25-24

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Footprint Center. The Suns are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for Phoenix at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday as the squad secured a 128-97 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 98-77 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was small forward Cameron Johnson, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dallas on Tuesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 127-126 to the Washington Wizards. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 15 rebounds along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Doncic has had at least ten rebounds.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 25-24 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 25-24. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Phoenix have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Dallas.