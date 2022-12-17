Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Phoenix
Current Records: New Orleans 18-10; Phoenix 17-12
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Footprint Center. If the game is anything like New Orleans' 129-124 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Phoenix wrapped it up with a 111-95 victory on the road. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 27 points along with six boards, and point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 dimes in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Utah Jazz on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-129. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 11, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 09, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Oct 28, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 28, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 26, 2022 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Apr 24, 2022 - New Orleans 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 22, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 19, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 114
- Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99
- Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116