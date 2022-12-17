Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 18-10; Phoenix 17-12

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Footprint Center. If the game is anything like New Orleans' 129-124 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Phoenix wrapped it up with a 111-95 victory on the road. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 27 points along with six boards, and point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 dimes in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Utah Jazz on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-129. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Phoenix.