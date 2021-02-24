Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 16-11; Oklahoma City 12-19

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road last week as they won 122-110. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. Point guard Dejounte Murray and point guard Derrick White were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Oklahoma City and the Miami Heat on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Thunder falling 108-94 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 12-19. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.