Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Minnesota
Current Records: Indiana 25-15; Minnesota 15-24
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Minnesota lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a decisive 117-104 margin. The top scorers for the Timberwolves were C Naz Reid (20 points) and PF Robert Covington (18 points).
Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 101-95 victory. It was another big night for PG Malcolm Brogdon, who had 21 points and nine assists along with seven boards.
The Timberwolves are now 15-24 while Indiana sits at 25-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.74 on average. But Indiana comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Minnesota.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 22, 2018 - Minnesota 101 vs. Indiana 91
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Indiana 90
- Oct 24, 2017 - Indiana 130 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 28, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 26, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 13, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Minnesota 103
-
