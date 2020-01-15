Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 25-15; Minnesota 15-24

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Minnesota lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a decisive 117-104 margin. The top scorers for the Timberwolves were C Naz Reid (20 points) and PF Robert Covington (18 points).

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 101-95 victory. It was another big night for PG Malcolm Brogdon, who had 21 points and nine assists along with seven boards.

The Timberwolves are now 15-24 while Indiana sits at 25-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.74 on average. But Indiana comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Minnesota.