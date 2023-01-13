Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Minnesota

Current Records: Phoenix 21-22; Minnesota 20-22

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 18 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Minnesota will be playing at home against Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

On Wednesday, Minnesota lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road by a decisive 135-118 margin. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Phoenix on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 126-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Suns were down 100-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Torrey Craig (16 points) and small forward Josh Okogie (14 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 115.50 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.22

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.