Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Minnesota
Current Records: Phoenix 21-22; Minnesota 20-22
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 18 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Minnesota will be playing at home against Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
On Wednesday, Minnesota lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road by a decisive 135-118 margin. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Phoenix on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 126-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Suns were down 100-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Torrey Craig (16 points) and small forward Josh Okogie (14 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 115.50 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.22
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 09, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Minnesota 117
- Nov 01, 2022 - Phoenix 116 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 23, 2022 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 28, 2022 - Phoenix 134 vs. Minnesota 124
- Nov 15, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 19, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2021 - Minnesota 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Feb 28, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 09, 2019 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 23, 2019 - Phoenix 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 22, 2019 - Minnesota 118 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 20, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 15, 2018 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 16, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 26, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 11, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 110
- Jan 24, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 19, 2016 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Minnesota 98 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 28, 2016 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Mar 14, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 17, 2016 - Minnesota 117 vs. Phoenix 87
- Dec 13, 2015 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 101