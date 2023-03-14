Who's Playing
New York @ Portland
Current Records: New York 40-30; Portland 31-37
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the matchup is anything like the Trail Blazers' 132-129 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Portland ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played on Sunday, losing 127-110. Portland was down 109-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons (17 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Meanwhile, New York sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for New York was power forward Julius Randle, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Randle had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
New York's victory lifted them to 40-30 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 31-37. Allowing an average of 115.84 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Portland 132 vs. New York 129
- Mar 16, 2022 - New York 128 vs. Portland 98
- Feb 12, 2022 - Portland 112 vs. New York 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - New York 110 vs. Portland 99
- Jan 24, 2021 - Portland 116 vs. New York 113
- Jan 01, 2020 - New York 117 vs. Portland 93
- Dec 10, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. New York 87
- Jan 07, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. New York 101
- Nov 20, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. New York 114
- Mar 06, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. New York 87
- Nov 27, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New York 91
- Mar 23, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. New York 95
- Nov 22, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Portland 103
- Mar 01, 2016 - Portland 104 vs. New York 85
- Dec 12, 2015 - New York 112 vs. Portland 110