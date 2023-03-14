Who's Playing

New York @ Portland

Current Records: New York 40-30; Portland 31-37

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the matchup is anything like the Trail Blazers' 132-129 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Portland ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans when they played on Sunday, losing 127-110. Portland was down 109-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons (17 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Meanwhile, New York sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 112-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for New York was power forward Julius Randle, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Randle had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

New York's victory lifted them to 40-30 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 31-37. Allowing an average of 115.84 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.