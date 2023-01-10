Who's Playing

Orlando @ Portland

Current Records: Orlando 15-26; Portland 19-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The contest between Portland and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Rip City falling 117-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando has to be aching after a bruising 136-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-52. Point guard Cole Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Trail Blazers are now 19-20 while the Magic sit at 15-26. Rip City is 10-9 after losses this year, Orlando 8-17.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.49

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Orlando.