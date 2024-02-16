3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Warriors would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 120-101.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 26-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Golden State 26-26, Utah 26-29

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Jazz since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Delta Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Warriors unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 130-125 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The loss hurts even more since the Warriors were up 59-44 with 1:21 left in the second.

The Warriors' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandin Podziemski, who scored 25 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Stephen Curry who scored 41 points along with five assists. Curry hasn't dropped below 25 points for four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a hard 138-122 fall against Los Angeles. The Jazz found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.1% worse than the opposition.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 26-26. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-29 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Jazz (currently ranked third in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Utah.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.