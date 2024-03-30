3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Jazz after losing seven in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Jazz are up 72-69 over the Rockets. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 28 points.

The Jazz came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Houston 37-35, Utah 29-44

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Delta Center. The Rockets will be looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Rockets ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They snuck past the Thunder with a 132-126 win. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 207 points.

The Rockets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jalen Green, who shot 7-for-11 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine rebounds, and Amen Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds. Green's evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 118-111 to the Spurs. Utah didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Collin Sexton, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists.

Houston's victory was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 37-35. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-44.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Jazz (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Rockets' way against the Jazz in their previous meeting on Saturday as the Rockets made off with a 147-119 win. In that contest, the Rockets amassed a halftime lead of 85-55, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Houston is a solid 7-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.