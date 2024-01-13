Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-20, Utah 20-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.00

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Lakers are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

Last Thursday, Los Angeles lost to Phoenix at home by a decisive 127-109 margin. The Lakers were down 105-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Even though they lost, the Lakers were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only posted 23 assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz came tearing into Friday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They blew past Toronto 145-113. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Los Angeles now has a losing record at 19-20. As for Utah, they pushed their record up to 20-20 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Everything went the Lakers' way against the Jazz when the teams last played back in November of 2023 as the Lakers made off with a 131-99 victory. With the Lakers ahead 62-41 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.