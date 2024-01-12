Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Toronto 15-23, Utah 19-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on January 12th at Delta Center. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 126-120 to Los Angeles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Raptors in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Raptors got a solid performance out of Immanuel Quickley, who scored 25 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 124-111 win over Denver. The Jazz pushed the score to 99-78 by the end of the third, a deficit the Nuggets cut but never quite recovered from.

The Jazz's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Markkanen hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Jordan Clarkson was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with nine assists.

Toronto has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-23 record this season. As for Utah, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-20.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Raptors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only the Jazz took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Toronto's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Utah is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.