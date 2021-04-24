Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 38-20; Golden State 29-30

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Golden State was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 118-114 to the Washington Wizards. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Golden State, who fell 110-107 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of small forward Kent Bazemore, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds and six steals. Bazemore's performance made up for a slower game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Speaking of close games: Denver escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and had 25 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.

The Warriors are now 29-30 while the Nuggets sit at 38-20. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them fourth in the league. But Denver ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Denver.

Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107

Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104

Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100

Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131

Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102

Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105

Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111

Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98

Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114

Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81

Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108

Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119

Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101

Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108

Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105

Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Kent Bazemore: Out (Covid-19)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Denver