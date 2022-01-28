Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves are all tied up at 29. The Warriors have enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Andrew Wiggins and point guard Stephen Curry. The former has eight points along with one block, while the latter has six points and four assists in addition to two steals.

Golden State and Minnesota came into this matchup with previous-game wins. The follow-up victory here is still up for grabs, so expect a hard fought finale.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Golden State

Current Records: Minnesota 24-23; Golden State 35-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday. Golden State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

A well-balanced attack led the Warriors over the Dallas Mavericks every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Golden State took their game at home with ease, bagging a 130-92 victory over Dallas. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Golden State had established a 97-78 advantage. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga was the offensive standout of the contest for Golden State, picking up 22 points along with five boards. Kuminga had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Minnesota sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 109-107 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for the Timberwolves' small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 40 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Warriors suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to Minnesota in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can Golden State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip)

Draymond Green: Out (Back)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota