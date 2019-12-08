Watch Wizards vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Washington 7-14; Los Angeles 16-7

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.9 points per contest. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Los Angeles hopes will continue.

The Wizards came up short against the Miami Heat last Friday, falling 112-103.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 119-91 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of SF Paul George, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 13-point finish.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, Los Angeles rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 49 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Washington.