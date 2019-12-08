Watch Wizards vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Wizards vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Washington 7-14; Los Angeles 16-7
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.9 points per contest. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Los Angeles hopes will continue.
The Wizards came up short against the Miami Heat last Friday, falling 112-103.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 119-91 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of SF Paul George, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 13-point finish.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, Los Angeles rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 49 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 238
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 150 vs. Washington 125
- Nov 20, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Oct 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 15, 2017 - Washington 100 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Dec 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 29, 2017 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Washington 124
- Dec 18, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Washington 109
- Dec 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 8 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA quarter-season awards
If the 2019-20 season ended today, here's who would deserve the hardware
-
LeBron agrees Bronny is a better shooter
In fact, LeBron says he probably has the '3rd best jump shot' in his house
-
Brown wants Simmons to shoot more threes
Simmons made the second 3-pointer of his career on Saturday
-
Knicks show true colors after Fiz firing
Remember, Steve Mills and Scott Perry aren't exactly against calling press conferences
-
Ben Simmons nets second-career 3-pointer
That's two career 3s for Simmons, who also hit a fadeaway jumper on Saturday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans