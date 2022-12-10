Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Washington

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-13; Washington 11-15

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Capital One Arena. While the odds are definitely not in Washington's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

The Wizards came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, falling 121-111. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 29 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-110 to the Miami Heat. Small forward Paul George put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points, seven dimes and eight rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in March, Washington was in the race but had to settle for second with a 115-109 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 14 games against Washington.