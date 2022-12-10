Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Washington
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-13; Washington 11-15
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Capital One Arena. While the odds are definitely not in Washington's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
The Wizards came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, falling 121-111. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 29 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-110 to the Miami Heat. Small forward Paul George put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points, seven dimes and eight rebounds.
When the two teams previously met in March, Washington was in the race but had to settle for second with a 115-109 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.97
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Washington 109
- Jan 25, 2022 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Washington 115
- Mar 04, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Feb 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Washington 116
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Washington 119
- Dec 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 150 vs. Washington 125
- Nov 20, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Oct 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 15, 2017 - Washington 100 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Dec 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 29, 2017 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Washington 124
- Dec 18, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Washington 109
- Dec 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 91