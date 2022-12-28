Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Washington

Current Records: Phoenix 20-15; Washington 14-21

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Suns in a 125-108 win over Memphis. Point guard Duane Washington Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 26 points and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, Washington was expected to lose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Washington managed a 116-111 victory over Philadelphia. It was another big night for the Wizards' center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards along with three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 113-110 to Washington in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can Phoenix avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Washington have won ten out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.