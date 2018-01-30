Why LaVar Ball is wrong for calling Warriors' Steve Kerr the 'Milli Vanilli of coaching'

Oh, you thought being in Lithuania would make LaVar Ball go away? Ball is having his own personal party there with LaMelo and LiAngelo, as he has completely taken over Lithuania's pro league while his sons play for Vytuatas, but that isn't enough for his insatiable need for attention. After coaching exactly one game for Vytuatas, Ball doesn't see what all the fuss is about, going after the Warriors' Steve Kerr.

This isn't unprompted, mind you. Kerr came after Ball earlier in the season -- which makes sense given that Ball has been going after a member of Kerr's coaching tree -- Luke Walton -- all season.

"Somewhere, LaVar Ball is laughing at all of us," he said on Jan. 8. "People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason other than he has become like the Kardashian of the NBA or something. And that sells. That's what is true in politics and entertainment and now in sports. It doesn't matter if there's any substance involved with an issue. It's just, 'Can we make it really interesting for no apparent reason?' There's nothing interesting about that story."

Apparently, news travels slow to Lithuania, because Ball finally clapped back at Kerr.

Coaching is not hard. Anybody can be a coach. Look at Steve Kerr. He's the Milli Vanilli of coaching. Which I mean is, you can go stand at the same spot like Luke Walton did and win 20-something games when you got the right horses just running. Sometimes less coaching is the best coaching, but some of these guys like to act like they are really coaching someone to play. How do you coach K.D., Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson? You know how you coach them? You don't. Turn your back and let them do what they do. As soon as they win a championship, everybody said, 'Oh, [Kerr]'s a great coach.' That team was put together by Mark Jackson. And now [Kerr] jumped up and tried to take all the credit. That's why I'm calling him the Milli Vanilli of coaching.

For those not in the know, Milli Vanilli is an R&B group from the 1980s, and they were Ashley Simpson before Ashley Simpson. Milli Vanilli's album "Girl You Know It's True" was wildly successful, but in 1989 at a performance, their record began to skip. It became apparent that Milli Vanilli was lip syncing, but fans didn't really care at the time. Later, however, a class-action lawsuit came out against members Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, and those involved in the suits were refunded. Milli Vanilli's career never recovered.

Never mind that LaVar Ball's quotes look like he's trying to meet a word count on a paper that's due tomorrow, he's also incredibly wrong. Yes, Steve Kerr had a ridiculous amount of talent on the team and yes, Mark Jackson "built" the team (for lack of a much better word), but Jackson had Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for all three years at Golden State, and Draymond Green for two of them. His cumulative record was 121-109. The Warriors' record under Kerr is 198-45. Golden State also went 39-4 without him in the first half of the 2015-2016 season. Luke Walton was the interim coach, and he got a job with the Lakers out of it.

There's an art form to turning your back and letting players play, and Kerr has perfected it. It's not like he isn't diagramming plays or, you know, coaching his guys on the sideline -- but he also keeps his players in check. Green has a temper, but Kerr will always go to bat for his players. He's a player's coach, through and through. And you can't teach building chemistry with your athletes. That's part of the reason Jackson never made it work. He may not necessarily be a bad coach, but he didn't have the style that a coach needed to work with Golden State.

We all should be so fortunate to have a coach or mentor feel about us the way that Steve Kerr feels about Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/myHrm9HSjZ — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) January 26, 2018

There's nothing wrong with being hands-off. There's less wrong with being hands-off when Curry, Thompson, Kevin Durant and Green are part of your starting lineup. Why is it that Thompson has averaged 20 points per game since Kerr arrived, after three years of never breaking 20? Green started his career averaging fewer than 10 and only had five rebounds per game, and one season before Kerr came along he hit 8.2. Players like Curry and Durant were always going to be great. But Kerr converted Green from a small forward to power forward, and Kerr started using Thompson in the spacing manner that we see today.

Kerr made this team click. He's a great coach. We don't criticize Phil Jackson for having Jordan and Pippen, or ... Phil Jackson for having Kobe and Shaq. Bill Belichick doesn't get knocked down for having Brady. Not by anyone sane that is. It's true that anyone can coach a star, but only to an extent. Scott Brooks coasted on isolations to Russell Westbrook and Durant for years. But there's a reason the Thunder never won a championship under Brooks. Come crunch time, Kerr is the guy to have on the sideline. He converted the Warriors' role players to legitimate threats, and he found the perfect way to make that offense run. The importance of a coach that knows his team can't be overstated. You don't beat guys like Gregg Popovich without having a good coaching mind, no matter who's suiting up.

Never mind the simple fact that Kerr played for both Popovich AND Jackson, and was a five-time champion as a player. You probably learn a thing or a million about coaching if you want to when Popovich and Jackson are leading dynasties that you're a part of.

Why wouldn't Kerr have fun? Just look at his teams. They're high-scoring, they're fun, and they win games. Kerr can mess with the media, he can have his fun and he can make his jokes. but his hunger to win is no less than any other coach in basketball. One thing that Kerr isn't having fun with is Ball's comments. When he was asked about them, he was uncharacteristically cold.

"I'm not talking about that," he said, via the Press Democrat. "I want to talk about basketball. Who wants to talk basketball?"

The lack of distractions. Or the mitigation of them. That's what else makes Kerr great. Maybe Ball could learn a thing or two.