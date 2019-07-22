Wizards plan to offer Bradley Beal a 3-year, $111 million max extension once he's eligible on Friday
Washington's revamped front office is focusing its attention on Beal, who will be eligible for the extension on Friday
At this point in the summer, things start to slow down in the NBA world, but not for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. Early on Monday, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported that Beal was withdrawing from consideration for Team USA's roster for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup because his child is expected to be born around the time of the competition.
Now, just a few hours later on Monday, the Wizards, which overhauled their front office on Monday, have told ESPN that they plan to offer Beal a three-year, $111 million max extension the minute he's eligible on Friday.
"At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max extension," Tommy Sheppard told ESPN.
"He's got two years left on his deal, and he's from Missouri and we are going to have to show him," Sheppard told ESPN. "We need to show him that we are about building this the right way, that we aren't going to have character-deficient guys around him. We are going to surround him with guys he wants to play with. He saw that right away in free agency with us bringing back Thomas Bryant."
Beal signing that extension is far from a guarantee.
For one, he would be eligible for a five-year, $254 million supermax extension next summer if he makes an All-NBA team this upcoming season. That may not be a bad bet for him to make considering he fell just short of the Third Team last season, and figures to be in a position to rack up plenty of stats on a bad Wizards team. He averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 35.1 percent from 3 last season, and did so while playing the most minutes in the league. None of that should change, and his sky-high 27.7 usage rate should climb even higher. Plus, even if he once again falls short of that accomplishment, he'd still be able to get a four-year, $155 million extension next summer.
And about that Wizards team. Bad may be an understatement considering what the roster surrounding Beal looks like right now. John Wall is still rehabbing from his torn Achilles tendon, and there's no guarantee what he'll look like whenever he's able to make it back on the court, which may not be until around the All-Star break. Aside from Beal and Wall, it would be a struggle for casual fans to even name the remainder of their projected starting lineup, and Beal may balk at locking himself into this situation long-term.
No offense to Thomas Bryant, who is a solid player and came on strong to close last season, but it's a bad sign when he's being used as a primary reason an All-Star player like Beal should stick around.
Regardless of what happens with Beal's contract situation this summer, the Wizards claim they have no intentions to trade him -- at least for now. Their tune may change though, especially if Beal decides not to sign the extension and they struggle to start the season, as most expect they will.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Beal to withdraw from Team USA
There are now 15 players remaining on Team USA's roster for this summer's FIBA World Cup
-
2019 NBA free agency winners and losers
The whole league has changed, so let's take a step back and take a look at what happened
-
NBA offseason grades for every team
We looked at every team's offseason moves so far, with some coming out better than others
-
Ranking the 10 best NBA offseasons
Also, the Pelicans put on a front-office master class after losing Anthony Davis
-
Wizards name Sheppard new GM, add Brown
Washington's front office overhaul appears to be complete
-
Harden says no bad blood with Chris Paul
Harden hopes to have more success in Houston with Westbrook than he did with Paul