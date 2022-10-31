Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-4; Washington 3-3

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Capital One Arena. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Sunday, Washington lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 112-94 margin. Washington was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Washington was center Kristaps Porzingis (17 points).

Meanwhile, the Sixers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 114-109 victory. Center Joel Embiid (25 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Washington is now 3-3 while the 76ers sit at 3-4. The Sixers are 1-1 after wins this season, and Washington is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.93

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Washington.