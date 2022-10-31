Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Washington
Current Records: Philadelphia 3-4; Washington 3-3
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Capital One Arena. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Sunday, Washington lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 112-94 margin. Washington was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Washington was center Kristaps Porzingis (17 points).
Meanwhile, the Sixers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 114-109 victory. Center Joel Embiid (25 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Washington is now 3-3 while the 76ers sit at 3-4. The Sixers are 1-1 after wins this season, and Washington is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.93
Odds
The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Washington.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Jan 17, 2022 - Washington 117 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Washington 96
- Jun 02, 2021 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Washington 112
- May 31, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Philadelphia 114
- May 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 103
- May 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 95
- May 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 118
- Mar 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Washington 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136
- Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98
- Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94