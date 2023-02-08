Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Washington
Current Records: Charlotte 15-40; Washington 24-29
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 119-113 to the Orlando Magic. The losing side was boosted by point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 33 points, six assists and eight boards.
Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 114-91 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Washington was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-46. The top scorer for Washington was center Kristaps Porzingis (18 points).
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The Hornets got away with a 117-116 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Washington.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Charlotte 117 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 20, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 07, 2022 - Washington 108 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 10, 2022 - Charlotte 124 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 03, 2022 - Washington 124 vs. Charlotte 121
- Nov 22, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 17, 2021 - Charlotte 97 vs. Washington 87
- May 16, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Charlotte 110
- Mar 30, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 104
- Feb 07, 2021 - Charlotte 119 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 30, 2020 - Washington 121 vs. Charlotte 107
- Dec 10, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 22, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Charlotte 118
- Mar 15, 2019 - Charlotte 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 08, 2019 - Charlotte 112 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 22, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 29, 2018 - Washington 130 vs. Charlotte 126
- Mar 31, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Washington 105
- Jan 17, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 22, 2017 - Charlotte 129 vs. Washington 124
- Apr 04, 2017 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 18, 2017 - Charlotte 98 vs. Washington 93
- Jan 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 14, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Apr 10, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 06, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 19, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 25, 2015 - Charlotte 101 vs. Washington 87