Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Washington

Current Records: Charlotte 15-40; Washington 24-29

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 119-113 to the Orlando Magic. The losing side was boosted by point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 33 points, six assists and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 114-91 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Washington was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-46. The top scorer for Washington was center Kristaps Porzingis (18 points).

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Hornets got away with a 117-116 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Washington.