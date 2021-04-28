Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Washington

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-25; Washington 27-34

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. If the game is anything like the Washington Wizards' 127-124 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Lakers strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 114-103. Point guard Dennis Schroder and center Montrezl Harrell were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and ten assists and the latter had 18 points along with five boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Schroder has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 146-143. A silver lining for the Wizards was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 45 points. The game made it Beal's third in a row with at least 33 points.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 36-25 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 27-34. Allowing an average of 118.16 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.