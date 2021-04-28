Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Washington
Current Records: Los Angeles 36-25; Washington 27-34
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. If the game is anything like the Washington Wizards' 127-124 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Lakers strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 114-103. Point guard Dennis Schroder and center Montrezl Harrell were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and ten assists and the latter had 18 points along with five boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Schroder has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 146-143. A silver lining for the Wizards was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 45 points. The game made it Beal's third in a row with at least 33 points.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 36-25 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 27-34. Allowing an average of 118.16 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 22, 2021 - Washington 127 vs. Los Angeles 124
- Nov 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Washington 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 09, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 28, 2017 - Washington 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 02, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 27, 2016 - Washington 101 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 104