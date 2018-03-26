Zeke Upshaw dies after collapsing during NBA G League game
Upshaw was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the curt on Saturday
Zeke Upshaw, who collapsed during the final minute of Saturday's game between the Grand Rapids Drive and the Long Island Nets, has died at the age of 26.
Upshaw collapsed with just over 40 seconds left in the game, and was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan to be placed under physician care.
The team sent out the following statement on Monday afternoon, attributing Zeke's mother, Jewel:
"After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 a.m. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans, and confidants, thank you for all your prayers and support during this most difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time. Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We'd like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We'd also like to thank the Grand Rapids Drive for the support they have extended to our family."
Upshaw played at Illinois State for three seasons before transferring to Hofstra for his senior year, where he averaged 19.9 points per game. He played in Europe before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NBA Developmental League Draft by the Drive.
